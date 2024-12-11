The rare melanistic leopard, which was found injured on December 6 along the Tezu-Sunpura road in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district, died after succumbing to its injuries.

It passed away in Lower Dibang Valley's Roing mini zoo.

During the postmortem, a group of veterinary professionals discovered 20 bullets or pellets in the animal's skull and torso.

In a press release, the PCCF & Chief Wildlife Warden said that "despite the best efforts made to treat and rehabilitate the animal under the close supervision and monitoring of Mito Rumi, DFO, Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Roing, the team could not ensure the survival of the animal."

In accordance with the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, the DFO of the Lohit Forest Division has been instructed to file a wildlife offence report (FIR) right away. An investigation officer will then be assigned to carry out the required investigation, arrest the offender or offenders, and confiscate the weapons used to hunt the animal.

“Prima facie the above incident is a case of hunting of wild animal, which is an offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972." The DFO has been advised to take necessary technical assistance from the Lohit district police during the investigation process.

Meanwhile, in order to conduct a detailed investigation of the case, the PCCF & chief wildlife warden has constituted a six-member special investigation team, headed by Conservator of Forests & Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve Field Director VK Jawal.

The SIT has been directed to proceed to the site of the incident immediately and conduct a detailed investigation into the case in coordination with the investigation officer.

The black panther is one of the endangered large cat species found in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh and is a Schedule-1 animal species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.