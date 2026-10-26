Normal life was disrupted in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district on October 26 during a 12-hour bandh called by several organisations opposing the proposed Menga Dam project. Protesters allegedly damaged NHPC equipment and a company vehicle, while two police vehicles were also damaged, police said.

Upper Subansiri Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar Yadav said a police constable-driver, Hibu Lasha, and a CRPF personnel sustained injuries during the bandh in Daporijo. Both were undergoing treatment in Ziro, he added.

The bandh began at 5 am and was called by the All Tagin Students' Union (ATSU) in collaboration with the DSU, SINALITASU, Taliha Students Union, Dumporijo Students Union and various land-affected groups and forums.

Meanwhile, property assessment surveys were conducted peacefully in Jarring, Gusar and Lable, Yadav said.

Police also conducted a flag march in Daporijo town and appealed to youths to maintain peace and refrain from violence.

The proposed Menga Dam is part of the 1,605-MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHP), being developed by NHPC Ltd on the Subansiri river in Upper Subansiri district.

The organisations opposing the project have raised concerns over its potential impact on the rights, interests and future of affected communities. They have also sought safeguards for residents whose land and livelihoods could be affected by the proposed development.

The bandh comes amid protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in other parts of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting growing opposition to major hydropower projects in the state.

