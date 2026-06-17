Meritorious tribal girl students honoured under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme in Arunachal's Tirap

Meritorious tribal girl students from across Tirap district were felicitated under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme during a programme held at the DC Conference Hall in Khonsa on June 17.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner of Tirap, Techu Aran, praised the achievements of girls in various fields and stressed the importance of providing equal opportunities to daughters.

“Girls today are excelling in every sphere of life. Whether in academics, competitive examinations or leadership roles, they are proving their capabilities and often outperforming boys. Parents who have daughters are truly fortunate. We must give our girls every opportunity to learn, grow and achieve their dreams,” he said.

Congratulating the awardees, Aran commended their hard work and dedication and encouraged them to continue striving for greater success. He also urged parents to treat boys and girls equally and continue investing in the education of their daughters, emphasising that an educated girl contributes significantly to the progress of her family and society.

The felicitation programme was organised by the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Tirap, to recognise outstanding performances by local tribal girl students in the Class X and Class XII board examinations.

Among those present were Hacham Bangsia, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development; K. Hangphuk, DAEO and in-charge DDSE Khonsa; Pakkar Nomuk, CDPO Namsang; Ponung Tasing, DIPRO Khonsa; along with students, parents and guardians.

In her welcome address, Hacham Bangsia highlighted the objectives of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, stating that it aims to ensure the survival, protection and education of the girl child while creating an environment where girls can achieve their full potential.

She said the felicitation programme was a meaningful initiative to encourage young girls to dream big and pursue their goals with confidence. Congratulating the students, she urged them to remain focused on their academic and personal aspirations.

Awards were presented under two categories—Government Schools and Government-Aided/Private Recognized Schools. Under the scheme, first position holders in both Class X and Class XII examinations received cash awards of ₹15,000 each, while second position holders were awarded ₹10,000 each.

The programme concluded with the distribution of awards and words of encouragement from the dignitaries, reinforcing the message that empowering girls through education is essential for building a stronger and more progressive society.

Award Recipients

Class X – Government Schools

* Nyiamjih Agan, GSS Dadam – First Position

* Komnoap Nokbi, GTSS Khonsa – Second Position

Class XII – Government Schools

* Nyari Rongsak, GHSS Borduria – First Position

* Comvian Tesia, GHSS Khonsa – Second Position

Class X – Government-Aided and Private Recognized Schools

* Chanyok Lowang, RK Sarada Mission School, Khonsa – First Position

* Aaronsen C. Tangjang, RK Sarada Mission School, Khonsa – Second Position

