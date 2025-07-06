Arunachal’s Mesom Singhi strikes gold at South Asian Karate Championship, eyes Asian Games medal

Mesom Singhi - India’s karate sensation from Arunachal Pradesh, has brought pride to the nation by winning the gold medal in Women’s Kata at the 9th South Asian Karate Championship.

The championship was held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from July 2 to 5.

Representing Team India under the mentorship of Shihan Keerthan Kondru, the national team coach, Mesom delivered a powerful kata performance that secured her the top podium spot among the region’s best martial artists.

A native of Attangrang village, East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, Mesom is the daughter of Langku Singhi and Yajik Singhi. She is a 3rd Dan Black Belt holder and one of the most accomplished female karatekas from Arunachal, having earned over 26 medals at national, regional, and international levels.

Career Highlights:

Gold – Team Kata at 9th Commonwealth Karate Championships, Durban, South Africa (2018)

Bronze – Individual Kata at 10th Commonwealth Championships, Birmingham, UK (2022)

Gold – Senior National Kata Champion, KAI E-Kata Nationals (2020)

Represented India at the 19th Asian Games

Selected for the 21st Asian Senior Karate Championship, Tashkent, 2025

Currently, Mesom is training at MY DOJO KARATE ACADEMY, Hyderabad, under Shihan Keerthan Kondru. She is preparing intensively for her upcoming international events.

Mesom’s ultimate goal is to win a medal at the Asian Games 2026, to be held in Japan. Her journey from a remote tribal village to international karate arenas stands as a symbol of dedication, resilience, and excellence.

Speaking after her latest victory, Mesom shared: “Every medal is a reminder of where I started and where I want to go. I’m grateful to my coach, my family, and all those who believe in me. I am working hard to bring home a medal from the Asian Games 2026.”