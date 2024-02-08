The IMD has issued rainfall warnings for several states/UTs for the next few days.

Rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and parts of West Bengal on February 9. Further, it is likely to rain over Odisha on February 8, 11 and 12.

Rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh from February 10 to 14.

On February 8th, 2024, the meteorological department forecasted a spell of fairly widespread rain and snow over Arunachal Pradesh.

This weather event is part of a larger pattern affecting the region, including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya, due to a trough in the westerlies.

The forecast indicates that this precipitation is expected to continue for several days, with isolated rain also possible over Assam.



Also Read: Assam braces for heavy rainfall, yellow alert issued in 10 districts: Meteorological department

Arunachal Pradesh, known for its diverse climatic conditions, typically experiences heavy rainfall from May to September, with an average temperature during the monsoon season ranging between 22° and 30 °C.

In March, the region enjoys milder weather, with temperatures hovering between 14°C to 22°C, making it one of the best times to visit. However, as of January, Arunachal had accumulated only 7.7 mm of precipitation, indicating insufficient rainfall and snowfall for that period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted light rainfall across north peninsular India from February 9-11, which could bring isolated to scattered light rainfall in the region until February 12. Additionally, strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph were expected on February 8 across the Indo-Gangetic Plains.