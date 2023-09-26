The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in specific regions of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for an additional six months.

Extension in Arunachal Pradesh:

Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh, along with the regions under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham Police Stations in Namsai district, have been declared as 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA. This declaration comes into effect on October 1, 2023, and will remain valid for a period of six months, unless withdrawn earlier.

This move grants the armed forces specific powers to address security challenges and maintain law and order in these areas. It authorizes actions such as warrantless arrests, searches, and the use of force when necessary to ensure peace and stability.

Extension in Nagaland:

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has extended AFSPA in several districts and police station areas of Nagaland. The districts of Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren, along with specified police station jurisdictions in various districts, have been declared as 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA. This extension is also effective from October 1, 2023, and, like the Arunachal Pradesh declaration, will remain in effect for six months unless withdrawn earlier.