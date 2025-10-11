Mild earthquake of 3.5 magnitude jolts East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh

A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, October 11 morning, according to data released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).



The tremor was recorded at 8:31:35 AM (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 27.52° North and longitude 92.85° East, and a shallow depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS confirmed in its preliminary report.



Although the tremor was felt in parts of the district, no reports of casualties or damage to property have been received so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation, but the quake was described as minor and non-destructive.



Situated in a seismically active zone, Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast region frequently experience low to moderate intensity earthquakes. Experts continue to emphasize the importance of preparedness and adherence to safety protocols in such regions.