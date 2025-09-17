Mimi tailoring workshop in Arunachal's Pasighat empowers economically weaker women through skill training

In a step towards women’s empowerment and social change, the Mimi Tailoring Workshop Centre in Pasighat has begun equipping women with tailoring skills to help them achieve financial independence. Located near Sabji Mandi and Oman Shopping Complex, the centre recently completed training for its first batch of 15 women, while a second batch of nearly 20 women is currently undergoing training.



The workshop, owned by Oti Tamuk Taki, offers training at a minimal fee, ensuring that women, girls, and even men from financially weaker backgrounds can learn tailoring. With guidance from trainers Liantluangi Pachau and Yani Mardo, the centre imparts knowledge of tailoring both modern outfits and traditional attire.



Speaking to the media, Yani Mardo, a trainee-turned-trainer from Shi-Yomi district, said she has already begun earning by taking tailoring orders, thanks to the skills acquired at the centre.



Another trainee, Ms. Michi Namia from Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, highlighted the flexible timings at the workshop, which allow learners to pursue tailoring during their free time. She joined the programme to make her leisure time productive and described tailoring as both recreational and rewarding.

The initiative has been lauded for opening new avenues of self-reliance and economic growth, particularly for women seeking to break barriers and gain financial stability.