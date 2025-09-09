Mineral Corporation of Arunachal eyes revival under Arunachal CM’s guidance

The Arunachal Pradesh Mineral Development and Trading Corporation Limited (APMDTCL), a government undertaking, convened its first Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, September 9 at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar.

The session was chaired by Shri Tapuk Taku, Chairman of APMDTCL, and co-chaired by Shri Labi Dususow, Deputy Chairman, in the presence of other member directors. The key agenda centered on the revival and strengthening of the Corporation, which has long been a significant player in the state’s mineral sector.

During the deliberations, both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman reaffirmed their commitment to restoring the “lost glory” of APMDTCL. They highlighted the Corporation’s renewed focus on sustainable mining practices and the effective utilization of mineral resources to create employment avenues for local communities.

The leadership emphasized that their vision is aligned with the developmental goals of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, under whose guidance APMDTCL seeks to revitalize its role in driving both economic growth and resource-based opportunities in the state.