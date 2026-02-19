Mini marathon promotes girl child welfare ahead of Arunachal’s 40th Statehood Day

On the eve of the 40th Statehood Day celebration of Arunachal Pradesh, the Lower Siang District Administration organised a Mini Marathon titled “Run for Girl Child” under the nationwide Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from residents across the district and was attended by SP Lower Siang Gothombu Dajangju as the Chief Guest. Also present were Assistant Commissioner Tajum Ronya, Dr. Senpe Taipodia (DANO), and Monya Dini, Nodal Officer, along with other officials.

Open to all, the marathon featured categories for Boys, Girls, Men, and Women. Participants from various villages and institutions took part in large numbers, extending strong support to the cause of promoting and protecting the girl child.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest emphasised the importance of empowering girls through education, sports, equal opportunities, and community support, while appreciating the efforts of the District Administration and the Department of Women & Child Development in organising the initiative.

Winners across categories will be felicitated during the Statehood Day celebration on February 20 at Likabali. The event concluded with active public participation and conveyed a strong message on gender equality and the welfare of the girl child.