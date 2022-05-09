Following reports of illegal encroachment within Namdapha National Park, Mama Natung, Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Environment and Forest, along with Minister Kamlung Mossang and forest officials, visited the national park and interacted with villagers to assess the situation.

Minister Natung briefed villagers at 50th and 60th Mile in Namdapha National Park about the park's guidelines.

He urged them to leave the area and relocate somewhere outside the park's jurisdiction, promising to assist them in any way possible.

The government has also extended funds for resettlement, according to the Minister. Natung stated that the Department had previously evicted various illegal structures.

He also stated that the Department will meet with villagers to discuss the peaceful relocation of at least eight villages.

Villagers living near the 40th and 60th Miles of the Park area had previously expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's decision to relocate their villages.

According to the villagers that have lived in the area for decades, the National Park was established without their permission.

Namdapha, a National Park and Tiger Reserve, a true wilderness and enchanting beauty of lush green vegetation, impenetrable pristine and virgin forests covered an area of 1985.23 square kilometres having diverse flora and fauna lies in the international border between India and Myanmar (Burma) within Changlang District in the state of Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast India.

Namdapha National Park is located a few kilometres away from Miao amidst misty blue hills along the turbulent Noa-Dihing river lies in the sprawling tropical rainforest. It was declared a Tiger Reserve by the Government in 1983.