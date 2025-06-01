Urban Affairs, Land Management and Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has called on the Assamese community in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in the capital region, to serve as a cultural bridge between Arunachal and Assam amid ongoing discussions on boundary issues.

Speaking at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in Itanagar on the opening day of the Golden Jubilee celebration of Kristi Kendra Naharlagun, Raja said the community holds a unique position — “deeply rooted in Assamese tradition yet closely connected with Arunachali society.” He emphasised that their presence and voice could play a meaningful role in fostering dialogue, peace, and mutual understanding between the two neighbouring states.

Raja commended Kristi Kendra for its contributions over the past 50 years in preserving Assamese language, literature, and identity within Arunachal Pradesh. He described the institution as a symbol of cultural resilience and peaceful coexistence.

Also attending the event was Padma Shri awardee and noted Assamese writer YD Thongchi, who reflected on Kristi Kendra’s broader cultural impact. He noted that the organisation had promoted mutual respect and artistic collaboration across communities, becoming a vital space for literature and heritage in the region.

The day featured a range of cultural performances from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, including Bihu dance, local folk traditions, and group songs. Founding members and long-serving contributors to Kristi Kendra were felicitated for their dedication since its establishment in 1974.

The two-day event, marking 50 years of Kristi Kendra’s work, concludes today with further cultural showcases and addresses from senior community figures.