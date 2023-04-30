The Miss Arunachal 2023 grand finale was a dazzling display of elegance and grandeur, held at POI PEE MAU Ground in Namsai on the evening of 29th April 2023. The event culminated with Nabam Namdek being crowned Miss Arunachal 2023, with Rachel Aran and Ibi Kena as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The pageant was organized by the Miss Arunachal organization, under the aegis of Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration (AGCI) in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh. The event was graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, as the Chief Guest.

During his address, Mein commended the state's diversity, with its 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with its unique identity, making Arunachal Pradesh an ideal example of "Unity in Diversity." The theme of the event, "Flaunting Diversity and Celebrating Unity," was a perfect complement to the state's motto.

Mein also highlighted the state's progress in connectivity, roads, railways, hydro-power, and telecommunications under the double engine sarkaar. Still, he emphasized the importance of Arunachal's youths' promising talent, which is more exciting to witness. To encourage and motivate these talents, the government will introduce the Achiever's Award with a budget of Rs 1 Crore in the upcoming year.

Other notable figures present at the event included Chairman, Green Gold Integrated Farm, Likha Maaj, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Nyato Rigia, Jummum Ete Deori, PRI Leaders, Govt Officers, and Student Leaders, among others.