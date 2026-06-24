Missing teacher's body recovered as search continues for four others after Arunachal flash flood

The body of a missing school teacher was recovered on Wednesday, June 24, as rescue teams intensified efforts to trace four others who remain unaccounted for following a devastating flash flood and debris flow in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district.

The deceased was identified as Nirmala Gupta (35), a teacher at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), NEEPCO, Yazali. Her body was recovered during an ongoing search and rescue operation launched after the disaster struck the NEEPCO Colony area.

Four persons remain missing: Elesh Marak (13), Balari Marak (30), Tao Anjina (46) and Sourav Kumar.

According to officials, the flash flood was triggered by intense rainfall and a massive debris flow in the Panyor River catchment, causing widespread destruction in the colony. Several houses were washed away, critical infrastructure was damaged and multiple families were displaced.

Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Fire and Emergency Services and the district administration. Authorities said search efforts are continuing in the affected area as well as downstream locations.

During the operation, rescue personnel saved Bishu Sinha from the Yazali reservoir, while a scientist of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) was rescued from the Itanagar–Hoj–Yazali highway stretch.

The monsoon-triggered disaster has also severely disrupted connectivity across six western Arunachal Pradesh districts — Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Keyi Panyor.

Officials said major landslides have blocked sections of the Kimin route and the Itanagar–Hoj–Yazali National Highway. Connectivity through the Hoj bridge and junction linking Pakke Kessang and East Kameng districts has also been affected.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Highway Department have deployed teams to clear debris and restore road connectivity.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant and follow official advisories as rescue and restoration work continues.