Mission Arunachal Kiwi to empower farmers, strengthen organic ecosystem: Dy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday, May 21, described the launch of “Mission Arunachal Kiwi: The USP of Arunachal Pradesh” as a major initiative aimed at empowering farmers and building a globally competitive organic kiwi ecosystem in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the mission would strengthen the entire kiwi value chain, from cultivation and post-harvest management to branding, exports and agri-tourism, while creating new economic opportunities for farmers across Arunachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, Mein said the initiative had been launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He noted that Arunachal Pradesh contributes more than 50 per cent of India’s kiwi production and said the convergence-driven mission would help farmers gain improved infrastructure, better market access and enhanced value realisation.

Mein also expressed confidence that “Arunachal Organic Kiwi” would emerge as an international brand representing quality, sustainability and the strength of the state’s farming communities.

The mission was officially launched in New Delhi on Wednesday by Jyotiraditya Scindia during a programme organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government and other stakeholders.

Officials said the initiative aims to position Arunachal Pradesh as India’s leading hub for organic kiwi cultivation by creating a structured ecosystem for processing, branding and export promotion.

The mission will focus on scientific cultivation practices, cold storage facilities, value addition, improved logistics and direct market linkages for farmers. It is also expected to boost agri-tourism and attract private investment in the horticulture sector.

Over the years, Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the country’s largest kiwi-producing state, particularly in districts such as Lower Subansiri, West Kameng, Shi Yomi, Tawang and Dibang Valley.