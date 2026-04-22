Mission Krishi Veer launched in Arunachal Pradesh's Tezu to link farmers with Army supply chain

Mission Krishi Veer was launched at the 274 ASC Supply Depot of the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh's Tezu, marking a major initiative to strengthen linkages between local farmers and institutional buyers, particularly the armed forces.

The programme aims to create a structured supply chain enabling farmers to directly supply agricultural produce to the Army, ensuring assured market access and timely payments.

Deputy Commissioner of Lohit district, Kesang Ngurup Damo, described the initiative as a practical realisation of the “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” principle. He said the mission offers mutual benefits by providing farmers with stable income while enabling the Army to source fresh and nutritious produce locally. He also encouraged farmers to adopt organic farming practices.

The programme began with opening remarks by Ashish Kumar Singh, followed by a welcome address by N. Loya. A detailed presentation on the mission was delivered by Okit Palling, who said the initiative would facilitate procurement through the Army and ensure payments within 48 hours via the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Marketing Board (APAMB), while also helping reduce rural-to-urban migration.

Commanding Officer of the 502 ASC Battalion, Anil Kumar Loohach, said the initiative would boost economic activity and strengthen ties between the armed forces and local communities.

Zilla Parishad Member Baplalum Chiba highlighted the programme’s potential to generate self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, urging farmers and Self Help Groups to maintain quality standards.

The event saw participation from officials including R. S. Chandel and Kaustub Kekre, along with representatives from SHGs and agricultural institutions.

A symbolic exchange of agricultural produce between Army personnel and SHG members marked the operational launch of the initiative.

Officials said Mission Krishi Veer is expected to strengthen local agricultural markets, enhance institutional linkages, and contribute to sustainable rural development in Arunachal Pradesh.