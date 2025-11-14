Mizoram CM Lalduhoma pledges to strengthen cooperatives and MSMEs

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to bolstering cooperative societies and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), highlighting their pivotal role in promoting local economic development.

Speaking at the 72nd All India Cooperative Week, he emphasised that cooperative spirit is deeply ingrained in the Mizo way of life, reflecting traditions of collective labour, unity, and mutual support.

“The Mizoram Procurement Preference Policy for Small & Medium Enterprises 2025 has already come into force following its publication in the official gazette in February,” Lalduhoma said, noting that such measures aim to promote local products and enhance the economic participation of the state’s people. He added that Mizos are recognised for their discipline, hard work, and readiness to take on challenges for community welfare, and that strong cooperative initiatives can enable the people to shoulder even greater economic responsibilities.

The Chief Minister lauded Mizoram Milk Producers Cooperative Union (MULCO) for harnessing local milk production and praised the Mizoram Apex Handloom and Handicraft Cooperative Society Ltd (MAHCO) for its efforts to elevate Mizo handloom products nationally. He also thanked Mizoram State Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry and Marketing Cooperative Federation Limited (MAHFED) for supporting farmers, producers, and entrepreneurs through effective marketing of the state’s agricultural and horticultural outputs.

Cooperation Minister PC Vanialruata attended the event. The All India Cooperative Week, observed annually from November 14-20 since 1954, aims to promote and strengthen the cooperative movement. This year’s celebration coincides with the United Nations’ declaration of the International Year of Cooperatives.

According to officials, Mizoram currently has around 1,500 primary cooperative societies and 13 state-level cooperative federations or unions.