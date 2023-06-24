Mizoram Police on June 24 seized heroin drugs worth over Rs 17 crore and apprehended two persons in connection with the case in the state's Mamit town, said an officer.

The drugs were seized after the Mamit Police intercepted one Bolero pickup bearing Tripura registration driven by Md Idrish Miah of Tripura the neighbouring state.

''Acting on specific input, a team of Mamit police of state police recovered 3.47 kg of heroin drugs concealed in 270 soap cases in a secret compartment in the vehicle and arrested two persons the driver and his colleague both belonging to Tripura, the officer added.

Both arrested persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he said.



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