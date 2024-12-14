The 16th Annual Adventure Convention, organized by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), has placed Arunachal Pradesh in the spotlight as India’s emerging adventure tourism destination. The six-day event, held from December 3 to 8 in Tawang, brought together industry experts from across the country to explore and discuss the state’s untapped tourism potential.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted Arunachal’s immense promise as a leading adventure tourism hub, emphasizing that the convention marked a step toward promoting economic growth and achieving global recognition. "Arunachal Pradesh offers unparalleled natural beauty and opportunities for adventure tourism. With the right planning and sustainable measures, we can emerge as a premier destination," he stated.

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Oken Tayeng, who also serves on the National Tourism Advisory Council (NTAC), underscored the importance of sustainable tourism. He cautioned against over-tourism, which has damaged many Himalayan destinations, and stressed that the state's tourism efforts should focus on benefiting local communities while preserving its pristine environment.

"The local inhabitants, as guardians of these landscapes, should have the opportunity to earn livelihoods through sustainable tourism at their doorsteps," Tayeng noted, calling for carefully managed growth in the sector.

The convention also served as a platform to showcase Arunachal's rich cultural heritage and adventurous terrain, with tourism professionals highlighting the state's potential to become a global hotspot for adventure activities.

Tayeng's contributions to tourism were also recognized during the event. His efforts include establishing 'The Hump WW-II Museum' in Pasighat, which commemorates American pilots who flew treacherous routes during World War II. The museum and other initiatives by Tayeng aim to intertwine Arunachal's historical significance with its tourism prospects.

As the convention concluded, the focus shifted to long-term strategies to develop the state as a sustainable, adventure-driven tourism hub, ensuring its preservation for future generations while unlocking its economic potential.