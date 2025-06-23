MLA Pesi Jilen adopts 4 TB patients under 'Ni-Kshay Mitra' intiative in Arunachal’s West Siang district

Pesi Jilen, the MLA from Liromoba constituency and a member of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), has adopted four TB patients under the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative. The move is part of the Government of India’s larger effort under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aimed at eradicating tuberculosis by 2025.

During a programme organised in Aalo, West Siang district, MLA Jilen encouraged the patients not to lose hope, stating that “Tuberculosis is completely curable with proper medication, care, and nutrition. Our collective compassion and support can instill strength and hope in those affected.”

Reiterating his commitment to the cause, Jilen remarked that even small gestures from elected representatives can make a significant impact in governance when infused with empathy and purpose. He also urged fellow citizens to participate in the nationwide campaign by contributing in any form to help build a TB-free India.

The event was coordinated by Dr. Nyade Padu, District Tuberculosis Officer, West Siang, and witnessed the presence of Mabi Taipodia Jini, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), and Dr. Linya Lollen, District Medical Officer (DMO), whose support was acknowledged and appreciated by the MLA.

The Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative, a core component of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, invites individuals and institutions—including MLAs—to adopt TB patients by providing nutritional and psychosocial support. Through such community-driven efforts, the campaign envisions a TB-free India by 2025.