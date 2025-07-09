Arunachal MLA inspects ongoing projects, emphasises quality and timely execution

Arunachal Pradesh's Aalo West MLA Topin Ete conducted a two-day development tour of the 30-Aalo West Assembly Constituency in West Siang district, to inspect ongoing infrastructure projects and ensure quality implementation.

He was accompanied by administrative officers and officials from various implementing departments.

During the visit, the team inspected multiple project sites, interacted with contractors, stakeholders, and local villagers — the direct beneficiaries of the development works — and gathered feedback regarding the progress and quality of implementation.

MLA Ete stressed that all works must reflect both quality and commitment, and called for the completion of projects within the stipulated timelines. He underscored the importance of responsible and result-oriented use of public resources.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Ete acknowledged his continued support and vision for the inclusive and sustainable development of Aalo West constituency and the wider West Siang district.