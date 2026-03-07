MLA Topin Ete shares on the completion of Rime bridge over Hijum river in Arunachal’s West Siang

The much-awaited Rime bridge over the Hijum River in West Siang district has been completed, ending years of isolation for residents of the area, an official said on Saturday, March 7.

The 15-metre bridge has been constructed under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Road Development Plan at a cost of around Rs 4 crore. The project was executed by the Public Works Department.

In 2023, the demand for the bridge had triggered a major controversy when residents threatened to abstain from the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, issuing a “No Bridge, No Vote” ultimatum to the state government.

Local MLA Topin Ete said the bridge would significantly improve connectivity and ease transportation in the region.

“The bridge brings great relief and dramatically improves road access,” Ete said while thanking Pema Khandu and advisor to the PWD minister Phurpa Tsering for their support in completing the project.

“This was a commitment I made to the people long ago, and I’m glad we have delivered,” the MLA added.

Contractor Pokpe Rame said the bridge, which had a completion target of three years, was finished within 10 months.