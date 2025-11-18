Model Code of Conduct enforced in Arunachal ahead of Panchayat and Municipal elections

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force across Arunachal Pradesh with the announcement of elections to the Municipal Wards under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the Panchayati Raj institutions. The MCC will remain in effect from today until the voting day on December 15.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Municipal Election Officer, Capital Itanagar, issued a formal order outlining strict guidelines for political parties and candidates to ensure a free, fair and peaceful electoral process.

According to the order, all political parties and candidates are required to refrain from activities that could incite communal tension, disturb public order or violate election laws. Places of worship have been barred from being used for campaign purposes.

The guidelines prohibit the use of loudspeakers without proper permission, the distribution of liquor forty-eight hours prior to polling, and any form of electioneering near hospitals and educational institutions. The order also restricts the publication of false statements, the use of defamatory campaign material, and any attempt to bribe or allure voters, including through the slaughter of animals such as mithun or pigs for distribution as meat.

The administration has also placed clear responsibilities on organisers of political meetings and processions, mandating prior permission from local authorities, strict adherence to traffic regulations and cooperation with police and magistrates. On polling day, identity slips issued to voters must be on plain paper without any party symbol or candidate’s name, and candidates are prohibited from serving eatables or creating crowding near polling stations.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has fixed the expenditure ceiling for contesting candidates. For the Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) seats, the maximum permissible expenditure is ₹3 lakh, while candidates contesting for Gram Panchayat Member (GPM) seats can spend up to ₹50,000. Authorities have urged all candidates to strictly follow these limits to maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

With the enforcement of the MCC and clear directives issued to law enforcement and election officials, the state machinery has begun preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh.