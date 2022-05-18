Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), the apex body of the Monpa tribe inhabiting the West Kameng and Tawang districts used bamboo flasks instead of plastic water bottles during its consultative meeting on Tuesday in an effort to preserve the wonders of bamboo.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister attended the consultative meeting. He also expressed his delight at this excellent way to 'Go-Green' on Twitter. He wrote, "Cherishing Wonders of Bamboo!

Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, apex body of Monpa community of Arunachal, shows an excellent way to go green by using bamboo flasks can instead of plastic bottles in its consultative meet. The water tastes like bamboo too.

Arunachal shows the way! Pride."

While addressing the meeting, CM Khandu also advised the members of the society to work towards uplifting and upgrading the quality of education as well as combating the menace of drugs in the Monpa society.

Arunachal Pradesh has been working to eliminate plastic sewage, which attracts thousands of tourists each year due to its serene landscapes and picturesque views. As a result of their antibacterial properties and longer shelf life, the state is promoting bamboo flasks.

Plastics can contaminate soil and water, posing serious health and environmental risks to humans and wildlife.

Given its negative impact, stakeholders and governments worldwide are making decisions to prohibit the use of plastic, reducing marine and land-based plastic pollution as well as the amount of waste that goes to landfill, which is directly related to greenhouse gas emissions.