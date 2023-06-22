The monsoon season has unleashed its fury in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, causing widespread chaos and distress. The state capital, Itanagar, has been severely affected by relentless downpours, resulting in waterlogging and the paralyzation of vital roads. Low-lying areas have particularly suffered due to rising rivers that have overflowed, causing extensive flooding. As a consequence, normal life has been disrupted, with power outages and traffic congestion plaguing the region. The deteriorated condition of roads in towns like Naharlagun and Nirjuli, where highway construction projects have yet to commence, has further exacerbated the situation.

The rising water levels of major rivers in Arunachal Pradesh, including Siang, Kameng, Subansiri, and Lohit, pose a significant concern not only for the state but also for neighboring Assam. These rivers join the mighty Brahmaputra, contributing to its increased volume and subsequent floods. Landslides have been reported in various locations due to the heavy rainfall, while rivers, drains, and water bodies have swelled, prompting the opening of dam gates to release excess water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

The monsoon havoc has also resulted in road damages, with the Karsingsa to Banderdewa under-construction road getting washed away, leaving commuters stranded and causing disruptions in traffic. Authorities have advised the use of alternate routes to mitigate the impact. As the monsoon season continues, residents and commuters brace themselves for further challenges and uncertainties.

Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, in an exclusive interview with Indiatoday ne, shed light on the prevailing monsoon scenario in the state and urged caution among citizens. He emphasized that the monsoon is a regular phenomenon in Arunachal Pradesh, spanning from April to September, during which the state experiences excessive rainfall. The mayor highlighted the vulnerability of Itanagar, situated on young mountains with loose soil, exacerbating the impact of heavy downpours. He also raised concerns about man-made disasters caused by rampant earth cutting, leading to accidents on muddy highways during the monsoon.

Mayor Phassang acknowledged the challenges faced by IMC in managing waste and maintaining hygiene during the monsoon. However, he assured citizens that the corporation is committed to providing the best services possible. He appealed to the residents of Itanagar to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, especially during heavy downpours, to ensure their safety. He emphasized the importance of following the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and urged citizens to utilize the IMC 101 app and toll-free numbers in case of emergencies.

Addressing the deteriorating road conditions on the Naharlagun highway, the mayor called it a crucial issue that concerns both the government and the citizens. He expressed disappointment with contractors who outsourced the work to local contractors, which violated regulations stipulating that only up to 49-50% of the work should be outsourced. The mayor held the contractors responsible for the current road conditions and urged them to rectify the situation promptly, warning of potential agitation if immediate action is not taken.