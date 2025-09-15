Month-long diploma in yoga education concludes in Pasighat, 11 trainees certified

The month-long residential diploma course in Yoga education, organised by Siang Trust under the aegis of Manipur International University (Imphal) with faculty support from Yog Gurukul Asom (Guwahati), concluded on Sunday with a graduation ceremony at Seva Bhawan, Pasighat.

A total of 11 participants, including seven women from across seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully completed the intensive training and are now certified Yoga teachers. The curriculum combined theory and practice, covering human anatomy alongside Asanas (postures), Pranayam (breathing techniques), and Dhyan (concentration practices).

Tapi Darang, MLA of 38th Pasighat East, attended as Chief Guest and distributed the diplomas. In his address, he underlined the significance of adopting Yoga’s threefold path for a healthier, peaceful, and disease-free life, while commending Siang Trust’s efforts to promote traditional wellness systems.

Prof. Bhabesh Goswami, Head of Yog Gurukul Asom, attended as Special Guest and praised the participants’ dedication. Sharing their experiences, the trainees said the program had transformed their lifestyles and outlook towards holistic health.

Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, VM (Retd), President of Siang Trust, presented a report on the Trust’s activities since its inception in 2018, highlighting initiatives such as Yoga programs during the International Day of Yoga and annual diploma courses in Yoga education.

The event drew several prominent figures, including Shri Kaling Dai (former ZPC, East Siang), Shri Onyok Pertin (former Director, IPR), and senior medical professionals. Organizers announced that the diploma program will be conducted annually, with the aim of empowering youth—particularly women—to serve as ambassadors of wellness and traditional knowledge in Arunachal Pradesh.