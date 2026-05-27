More families support Siang Upper Multipurpose Project survey in Arunachal districts

More households in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang and Siang districts have extended support to the pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), officials said on Wednesday, May 27.

In Upper Siang district, 12 households from Ramsing village submitted consent papers on Wednesday in support of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the pro-PFR group on March 15 at Yingkiong.

The list of consenting households was handed over by Dungge Apang to Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang in the presence of administrative officers, heads of departments and members of pro-PFR families.

With the latest submission, 31 out of 60 households in Ramsing village have now expressed support for the proposed project and related survey activities.

Deputy Commissioner Jerang appreciated the growing participation of local residents and said such cooperation would help bring positive developmental changes to the district.

Meanwhile, in Siang district, 18 additional households from Begging village signed the MoU for the project’s PFR at the deputy commissioner’s office in Boleng on Tuesday.

The signing process was overseen by Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu in the presence of district administration officials.

Officials said 36 households from the village had earlier signed the agreement, taking the total number of supporting households in Begging village to 54.

According to officials, the increasing participation reflects continued dialogue and engagement among stakeholders over the proposed multipurpose project.

The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Taggu, has been facilitating consultations and discussions to encourage community participation in the developmental initiative.

Officials said the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is expected to significantly improve socio-economic conditions in the region through hydropower generation, infrastructure development and employment opportunities for local youths during both construction and operational phases.

The project is also expected to contribute to rural development by improving livelihood opportunities, increasing income generation and promoting economic growth in remote areas.

At the same time, experts and local stakeholders have stressed the need for balanced development, proper rehabilitation measures and environmental safeguards to ensure that indigenous communities benefit from the project without compromising their cultural and ecological heritage.