'More than megawatts': Arunachal CM on Dibang project bringing jobs, funds and opportunities

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said the 2,880-megawatt Dibang Multipurpose Project (DMP) will reshape the state’s future, not only through electricity production but also by creating employment, boosting local funds, and opening new avenues in tourism and business.

Khandu inspected preparatory works at the project site in Munli on September 1, accompanied by NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Kumar Singh. The project, coming up on the Dibang River, is set to be India’s largest hydropower initiative.

Following the visit, the chief minister posted on X, “Arunachal Pradesh is set to receive about Rs 700 crore every year in free power from the 2,880-MW Dibang Multipurpose Project alone.” He added, “More than the megawatts, the project is about jobs for our youth, funds for local development, and new opportunities in tourism and business. It's about making sure that the people of Dibang and across Arunachal feel the impact of growth in their daily lives.”

The project is scheduled for completion by 2032. “We met the men and women building this future, and their dedication is inspiring,” Khandu noted, after interacting with engineers and workers at the site.

Officials said the project will also play a key role in flood moderation, benefiting Assam and downstream areas. Despite initial hurdles over land acquisition and environmental clearances, work has gained momentum with supporting infrastructure such as roads and bridges being developed.