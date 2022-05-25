Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal visited the Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) on Tuesday to assess the aspirational district programme and review the implementation of the union culture ministry's programme and policies in Arunachal.

The minister praised the university's high-quality education and the ongoing Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Yojana skill development programme, which aims to impart knowledge to the country's citizens.

He further said that an educational institution should always focus on developing four qualities in the students, i.e ethics, character, ability, and capability.

He praised the institution's outreach programmes, claiming that they will help improve literacy significantly.

During the visit, Meghwal highlight his long relationship with University Chancellor Kamal Lochan and appreciated him for his services to the university.

The event was attended by AUS vice-chancellor Prof B Mohan Kumar, registrar Divyanshu Goel, PR director HN Dubey, as well as other deans and directors.