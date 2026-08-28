MP Tai Tagak calls on Arunachal youth to embrace sports, leadership and nation-building

Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak attended the Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvaad (Khelo India Dialogue) at Don Bosco College, Jullang, Itanagar, on August 27. The programme was organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) as part of the National Sports Day 2026 celebrations.

The programme focused on five key themes—sports, Olympic aspirations, youth leadership, Viksit Bharat and Nasha Mukt Yuv, aiming to provide young participants with a platform to share their aspirations and ideas for the country's development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the youth through video conference, while Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also participated in the national programme.

Addressing the gathering, MP Tai Tagak described youth as the backbone of the nation and the architects of its future. He stressed that empowering young people today would help build a stronger tomorrow.

Tagak urged students to recognise the importance of education, saying that education is not merely about passing examinations but also about developing discipline, character and opportunities. He encouraged young people to dream big, remain focused and contribute to society through community service, innovation and responsible citizenship.

He also called upon those who have completed their studies to explore entrepreneurship, self-reliance and skill development, emphasising that the future belongs not only to those with certificates but also to those with courage, creativity, innovation and a willingness to serve others.

Highlighting the role of sports in developing a healthy and disciplined generation, Tagak encouraged the youth to follow the message “Khel se jodo, nasha chhodo” (Join sports, leave drugs).

The event also featured discussions on improving India's sports ecosystem, nurturing talent for the 2036 Olympics, developing youth leadership through volunteering, building future-ready skills and promoting a drug-free youth movement.

During the programme, participants also took the Viksit Bharat Nasha Mukt Pledge, reaffirming their commitment towards building a healthier and drug-free nation.

The enthusiastic participation of students, MY Bharat volunteers, sportspersons and public representatives highlighted the focus on youth-led development and constructive engagement under the Viksit Bharat vision.