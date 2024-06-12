Mr Arunachal Tachang Phassang to represent India at National Universe event in Bangkok
Mr Arunachal Tachang Phassang to represent India at National Universe event in Bangkok
Tachang Phassang, Mr. Arunachal 2023 and Rubaru Mr. India, will represent India in the Mr. National Universe competition in Bangkok from June 17 to 24, 2024. His participation is a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh and India.
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Story highlights
- Tachang Phassang to represent India at Mr. National Universe 2024 in Bangkok
- Event dates: June 17 to 24, 2024
- Brings pride to Arunachal Pradesh and India
Tachang Phassang, who holds the title of Mr. Arunachal 2023 and Rubaru Mr. India, is set to represent India at the prestigious Mr. National Universe competition. The event will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from June 17 to 24, 2024.
The participation of Tachang Phassang in the Mr. National Universe competition not only highlights his personal accomplishments but also brings pride to Arunachal Pradesh and India as a whole. The event is eagerly anticipated, with Phassang poised to make a remarkable impact on the international stage.
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