Tachang Phassang, who holds the title of Mr. Arunachal 2023 and Rubaru Mr. India, is set to represent India at the prestigious Mr. National Universe competition. The event will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, from June 17 to 24, 2024.

The participation of Tachang Phassang in the Mr. National Universe competition not only highlights his personal accomplishments but also brings pride to Arunachal Pradesh and India as a whole. The event is eagerly anticipated, with Phassang poised to make a remarkable impact on the international stage.