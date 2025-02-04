Gena Borang Perme, the 2nd runner-up of Mrs. Arunachal 2025, has embarked on a new initiative—the first edition of the Mrs. Siang Beauty Pageant—with the goal of empowering women and raising awareness about drug abuse in the region.

On Monday, Mrs. Perme met with East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu and 39th Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng to discuss the initiative. DC Tayi Taggu extended his full support, assuming the role of Chief Advisor and pledging assistance in all possible ways. He also addressed concerns regarding the district’s cleanliness, providing valuable insights for the initiative. Meanwhile, MLA Oken Tayeng welcomed the project, recognizing its potential to create opportunities for women in the region. He also accepted the role of Chief Patron for the pageant.

Speaking about her vision, Mrs. Perme encouraged women from the Siang belt to pursue their dreams while urging families to support them in their journey toward empowerment. She described the pageant as a "second chance" for married women, providing them with a platform to rediscover their aspirations after years of dedication to their families. Drawing inspiration from her own experience in the Mrs. Arunachal pageant, she hopes to create similar transformative experiences for women in the region.

Additionally, the winner of Mrs. Siang will receive direct entry into the Mrs. Arunachal competition, further amplifying opportunities for leadership and self-expression.