Murder accused found hanging in police custody in Arunachal’s Namsai; two cops suspended

A 35-year-old man accused of murdering his wife was found hanging inside a police lock-up at Namsai Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh, triggering a custodial death probe and the suspension of two police personnel, officials said on April 28.

The deceased, identified as Biru Kharia, a resident of Assam’s Tinsukia district, was found hanging inside the lock-up around 10:15 pm on April 27. He had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Pujamani Kharia.

According to officials, Kharia was taken into custody following an FIR registered on April 26 and was remanded to five days of police custody by a court.

Namsai Superintendent of Police (in-charge) Thutan Jamba said Kharia was found hanging inside the lock-up using a sari.

“During custody, he was found hanging inside the lock-up. A sari was used in the incident,” Jamba said.

Following the incident, two police personnel have been suspended, while a show-cause notice has been issued to the officer in charge of the police station. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and both departmental and magisterial inquiries have been ordered to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

“The matter is being taken seriously, and any lapses or negligence will be dealt with strictly,” the SP added.

Authorities said the police lock-up has been sealed, and CCTV footage is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members.