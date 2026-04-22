Murder convict escapes Arunachal jail, rearrested within hours

A murder convict who escaped from a sub-jail in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district was rearrested within hours following a swift police operation, officials said on April 22.

The convict, identified as Birju Bhumij, aged in his mid-40s, had fled from the Koloriang sub-jail on Tuesday evening. According to jail superintendent David Koyu, the escape triggered an immediate and extensive manhunt across the area.

Bhumij, who had been serving a life sentence since his conviction in 2014, managed to escape around 7 pm after allegedly exploiting a lapse in security. Officials said he complained of feeling unwell and having a fever, and requested warm water. When a jail guard permitted him to go to the kitchen, he took advantage of the opportunity and fled the premises.

The breakthrough in the case came on Wednesday morning when local women spotted a suspicious individual heading towards fields in Nikja village, located about 3 km from Koloriang town. Noticing his distinctive one-eyed feature, they alerted authorities immediately.

Acting on the tip-off, police swiftly moved in and rearrested Bhumij around 11 am, bringing the situation under control.

Officials have indicated that further inquiry is underway to assess the security lapse that enabled the escape.