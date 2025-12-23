Arunachal: Mushroom cultivation highlighted as income booster at National Farmers’ Day event in Pasighat

National Farmers’ Day-cum-National Mushroom Day was celebrated at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Siang in collaboration with the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Central Agricultural University (CAU) and the College of Agriculture, at CHF, Pasighat. The event saw the participation of around 80 farmers, scientists, students and officials.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. R. C. Shakyar, Professor, highlighted the infrastructure and achievements of CHF in mushroom production. He said the college currently has a production capacity of 100 kg, while spawn production has increased to 2 tonnes, reflecting the growing emphasis on mushroom cultivation in the region.



During the technical session, Dr. P. Raja, Professor and Principal Investigator, AICRP on Mushroom, CHF, CAU, Pasighat, delivered a lecture on “Mushroom Farming in Arunachal Pradesh – A Glance.” He described mushrooms as functional foods rich in high-quality protein, dietary fibre, essential minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. He also elaborated on bioactive compounds such as β-glucans, polysaccharides, phenolics and natural statins, highlighting their immunomodulatory, cardioprotective, antidiabetic, anticancer and antimicrobial benefits.



The programme was graced by S. K. Sharma, Agriculture Development Officer (DAO), East Siang district, who encouraged farmers to adopt mushroom cultivation as a viable income-generating activity. Okili Linggi, State Vice President, Kisan Morcha, Arunachal Pradesh, strongly advocated organic mushroom cultivation, stating that mushrooms are naturally organic and can significantly improve farmers’ livelihoods when cultivated scientifically.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. L. Wangchu, Dean, CHF, CAU, Pasighat, said Arunachal Pradesh’s favourable climate offers excellent opportunities for mushroom cultivation. He stressed the need to create awareness among farmers on identifying edible and poisonous mushrooms, adding that specimen bottles have been prepared by the college to aid proper identification.



The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Toge Riba, SMS and In-charge Head, KVK, East Siang, who guided farmers on improved cultivation practices, economics of mushroom farming and its potential to enhance farm income. He also informed that KVK East Siang is observing Swachhta Pakhwada from December 16 to 30, along with Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyan-cum-Technology Week.



The celebration underscored the nutritional, medicinal and economic importance of mushrooms and reinforced the need to promote mushroom cultivation among farmers in Arunachal Pradesh.