NABARD sanctions Rs 4,613 crore for 485 rural projects in Arunachal

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned ₹4,613 crore for 485 infrastructure projects across Arunachal Pradesh under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), marking a major push to strengthen rural connectivity, irrigation, and livelihood in the state.

Speaking at the 44th foundation day celebration of NABARD, General Manager Damodar Mishra emphasised the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth and sustainable rural development in Arunachal Pradesh. “We are not only financing infrastructure but also driving rural credit planning, digitisation of PACS, promotion of micro-enterprises, and climate-resilient agriculture,” Mishra said.



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The foundation day also coincided with the global observance of the UN-declared International Year of Cooperatives. NABARD’s Arunachal regional office held a sensitisation event on the theme ‘Cooperatives Build a Better World’, highlighting the role of cooperative institutions in equitable growth. The event saw participation from key stakeholders including Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Prof S K Nayak, officials from the Department of Cooperation, RBI, SIDBI, NCDC, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, and others.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a post on X, praised NABARD’s contribution: “NABARD has been instrumental in supporting Arunachal’s rural aspirations, from infrastructure to innovation. We value this long-standing partnership.”

To commemorate the occasion, NABARD also released a booklet titled “NABARD in Arunachal Pradesh”, documenting its milestones and impact in the region.