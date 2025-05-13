The mortal remains of Allen, a young Naga woman, were flown back to her native place in Dimapur for her final rites, surrounded by grieving loved ones. The emotional repatriation was made possible through the “Akhri Ahuti” initiative of Helping Hands, a social organization known for supporting North East Indians in distress.

The tragic demise of Allen has once again cast a spotlight on the increasing vulnerability of North Eastern youth who migrate to major cities in search of employment. Many of them, driven by lack of opportunities back home, end up working in the unorganized private sector—often for meager wages, under exploitative conditions, and in emotionally alienating environments.

"Helping Hands did what little we could by ensuring sister Allen returned home with dignity for her final farewell," a spokesperson for the organization stated. “It is heartbreaking to witness such deaths and suicides becoming more frequent among youth from the North East in metropolitan areas. Thousands continue to migrate for 'peanut' salaries in sectors where exploitation and frustration are rampant."

The organization expressed hope for a future where the youth of the North East can live and work with dignity in their own homeland, rather than being forced to navigate the harsh and often hostile realities of big cities.

Gratitude was extended to Pastor Imkong of Gurgaon, officials from Spuner, and Helping Hands volunteers Ajay Subba and Naresh Kumar for their selfless efforts in the repatriation process.

“We will ensure justice is pursued for the perpetrator who cut short her life,” the organization affirmed.

“Sister Allen now rests with angels and stars—away from a world that too often offers sorrow instead of solace,” the statement concluded.