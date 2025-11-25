Nagaland marks International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women; 16-day activism launched

The Department of Social Welfare, in collaboration with Mission Shakti Nagaland and the Nagaland State Rural Livelihood Mission, observed the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima on November 25.

The programme also marked the launch of the global 16-Day Activism campaign against gender-based violence.

Advisor for the Social Welfare Department and Chief Ambassador of the “He or She” campaign, Wangpang Konyak, graced the event as the special guest.

In his address, Konyak described the occasion as the beginning of a collective journey to build a Nagaland where “no woman lives in fear because of her gender.” Expressing concern over the widespread prevalence of violence against women, he noted that recent incidents in Kohima should serve as a “wake-up call” for all sections of society.

“Violence against women is not just a women’s issue; it is a concern for all humanity. Any act of violence against women is a shame for the entire community,” he said. Konyak urged citizens to become ambassadors of women’s safety in their homes, workplaces and communities, emphasising the need to raise voices against gender-based violence and educate children about women’s rights and protection. He called on everyone to confront all forms of violence and act as agents of change to make Nagaland a place where women can thrive without fear.

Delivering the keynote address, Limawabang Jamir, IAS, Secretary and AHOD of the Social Welfare Department, highlighted the initiatives undertaken for the social and economic upliftment of women in the state. He urged men to actively participate as catalysts of positive change and ensure that homes and workplaces become safer spaces for women.

The programme was chaired by Tosheli Zhimomi, Director of the Social Welfare Department, while Yongchingkumla, Secretary of the Department, delivered the concluding remarks.

Earlier in the day, Wangpang Konyak formally launched the 16-Day Activism campaign and inaugurated eight new Gender Resource Centres in Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Changtongya, Pfutsero, Wokha and Satakha, aimed at expanding support systems and resources for women across Nagaland.