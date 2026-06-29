Nah Welfare Society alleges Chinese PLA camps inside Indian territory in Arunachal, seeks government intervention

The Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a community-based organisation from Taksing in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, has submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner alleging that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has established camps inside Indian territory near the border.

In the letter dated June 26, 2024, the organisation claimed that the PLA has gradually expanded its presence over the past 10–15 years by occupying areas along the border in the Taksing circle. It alleged that roads, bridges and military camps have been constructed in locations that were previously used by local communities for hunting, grazing and collecting forest produce.

The society listed five locations—Oying, Paniar (Chujarta area), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang Lake, and Tindingtang (TG), which it claimed have come under Chinese occupation since 2020. It further alleged that these areas are located close to Taksing headquarters and include sites of cultural and religious significance.

In its memorandum, the Nah Welfare Society urged the state and Union governments to take immediate steps to halt any further Chinese activities in the area. While expressing confidence in the Indian Army, the organisation stated that stronger intervention was needed to safeguard what it described as Indian territory.

The letter also appealed to the district administration to take up the matter with the appropriate authorities and enclosed photographs in support of its claims.