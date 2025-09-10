Naharlagun hosts orientation on inclusive education for children with special needs

A one-day orientation training on Children with Special Needs (CWSN) was held in Naharlagun, bringing together principals, headmasters, teachers, educational administrators, parents and guardians to foster inclusive education and awareness.

Kaman Pertin Basar, an ABA therapist, spoke on benchmark disabilities and classroom strategies for supporting CWSN, while Mrs. Tame Mecha Bui, Principal of K Blooming Early Intervention and Learning Centre, explained the identification and approaches for handling multiple disabilities.

Deputy Commissioner (Capital) Toko Babu graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed learning materials to CWSN children. DDSC ICR Shri Zara called for equal opportunities for differently-abled students, while Shri Tarh Lonia presented Samagra Shiksha’s initiatives under ICSSE.

The programme stressed collaboration, sensitivity, and practical interventions to ensure inclusive growth and learning opportunities for all children.