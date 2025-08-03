Arunachal: Habitual offender and wife arrested in Naharlagun robbery case

Arunachal's Naharlagun Police have arrested a habitual offender, Tulom Ganga (37) of WRD Colony, Itanagar, along with his wife Nikh Jur (27), for their alleged involvement in a robbery incident that occurred on May 9, 2025.

According to police, the duo attacked a local woman in Naharlagun, brandished a dao (machete), and robbed her of ₹12,500 in cash and a mobile phone before fleeing on a scooty.

The arrest was made on August 2, 2025, in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 64/25 under Sections 304(2)/126/74/115(2)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A team led by Inspector K. Dev, Officer-in-Charge of Naharlagun Police Station, and supervised by SDPO Rishi Longdo, tracked the couple using a mix of technical surveillance and traditional policing methods. The operation was carried out under the overall guidance of Dr. Nyelam Nega, APPS, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun.

Recovered items include the stolen scooty, the weapon used in the crime, and house-breaking tools.