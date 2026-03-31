Naharlagun police bust drug racket, heroin seized; one arrested

In a swift anti-drug operation, Naharlagun Police apprehended a suspected drug peddler and seized heroin from his possession, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence, a police team led by Inspector K. Dev of Naharlagun Police Station, along with personnel including SI Vivek Linggi, HC K. Samyor, Ct. A.Y. Dangngo, Ct. Sanu Raj T., and L/Ct. W. Lowang, carried out the operation. The operation was conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega.

During the search at a rented accommodation, police arrested Tajar Taji (30), a resident of Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district. The team recovered 19 vials containing suspected heroin weighing approximately 24.64 grams (including vial weight), along with a plastic pouch containing additional suspected heroin. Authorities also seized 132 empty vials and nine used syringes from the premises.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

Police reiterated their commitment to intensifying the crackdown on drug trafficking and appealed to the public to share credible information to help curb the menace.