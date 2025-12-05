Naharlagun police recover 20 stolen laptops from TRIHMS IT Cell; four held within 24 hours

Naharlagun police in Arunachal recovered 20 stolen brand-new laptops along with accessories from the IT Cell of Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) within 24 hours of the reported theft.

The breakthrough comes after a written FIR was lodged on December 3, 2025, detailing the theft committed by two unidentified persons. A case was immediately registered vide NLG/PS/C.No. 163/25 under relevant sections.

Acting under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo, the investigation was led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, assisted by SI Niri Rama (IO), SI Vivek Linggi, HC K. Samyor, HC A. Poyom, Ct. Sanu Raj, Ct. D. Borah and Ct. T. Dawa.

The team visited the crime scene, examined CCTV footage, identified suspected culprits and launched raids across multiple locations, resulting in the recovery of the stolen property.

Four accused were arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as:

Bicky Chetry (28), son of Late Sunil Chetry, resident of Banderdewa;

Taba Rajiv (18), son of Shri Taba Ram, resident of Itanagar;

Miss Nikh Yajur (28), daughter of Shri Nikh Tugu, resident of Yazali; and

Miss Lina Josam (22), daughter of Bili Josaham, resident of Aalo.

The investigation is ongoing to ascertain possible involvement of others and recover any remaining items. Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun, Dr. Nyelam Nega urged the public to install functional security cameras and remain alert to suspicious activities, emphasising that preventive vigilance is crucial in deterring such crimes.