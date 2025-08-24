Naharlagun murder cracked in 24 hours: RGU student confesses to killing class 9 boy

Naharlagun Police solved a gruesome murder within 24 hours after a Class IX student, identified as 16-year-old Nitul Nath of Global Academy, was found dead at Dokum Colony on August 22, 2025. The deceased, son of Balaram Nath, cook of SP Itanagar, was discovered half-naked inside a room with four sharp injury marks on his face.

An SIT led by SP Dr. Nyelam Nega, under the command of SDPO Rishi Longdo, was immediately constituted. Forensic experts collected vital evidence from the scene. Acting swiftly on leads, police detained 22-year-old Norbu Dawa Sona, a Master’s third-semester student of Rajiv Gandhi University and resident of Dokum Colony.

During interrogation, Sona confessed to killing the victim on the night of August 21 while under the influence of intoxicants. He admitted that an argument broke out after he discovered a pouch of ganja in the victim’s possession, despite his repeated attempts to dissuade the boy from using contraband substances. The quarrel escalated, leading to the fatal assault. He later fled and disposed of the weapon.

Police revealed that Sona shared a close bond with the victim, often guiding him like an elder brother. His shocking involvement has left the locality stunned.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under NLG/PS/Case No. 112/25, U/S 103(1) BNS, and further investigation is underway.