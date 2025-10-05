Namchik–Namphuk coal mine to bring Rs 4,500 crore revenue boost to Arunachal

In a landmark development for the Northeast’s industrial landscape, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu will jointly inaugurate the Namchik–Namphuk Coal Mine in Changlang district, marking the launch of the region’s first-ever legal private commercial coal mining operation.

Developed by the Mahalaxmi Group, the much-anticipated project is projected to generate approximately ₹4,500 crore in revenue for the Arunachal Pradesh government, significantly boosting the state’s economic and industrial profile.

Speaking ahead of the inauguration, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy described the event as a “new era of trust, transparency, and transformation” for the mining sector in the Northeast.

“This is not just a mining project. It represents trust, transparency, and transformation for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. We are introducing sustainable, scientific, and legal mining practices to harness the region’s immense potential responsibly,” Reddy stated.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the initiative as a milestone in industrial development, emphasizing its potential to create large-scale employment and infrastructure growth.

“This project will not only strengthen our state’s revenue base but also generate opportunities for skill development, industrial expansion, and long-term employment for our youth. Arunachal Pradesh is proud to contribute to India’s growth journey,” Khandu said.

Naveen Singhal, Chairman of the Mahalaxmi Group, expressed optimism that the Namchik–Namphuk project would set a national benchmark for environmentally responsible mining.

“We are committed to balancing economic development with ecological sustainability, ensuring that this project becomes a model for future mining ventures across India,” he noted.

Officials added that the project is also a strategic move toward integrating the Northeast into India’s broader energy and infrastructure network, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).