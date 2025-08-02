Arunachal's Namsai, Chongkham felicitated for key performance under Sampoornata Abhiyan

A Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh was held on August 1, to honour the achievements of Namsai district and Chongkham block in saturating key performance indicators (KPIs) under the Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme.

Deputy Commissioner C R Khampa informed that during the campaign conducted from July to September 2024, four KPIs under the Namsai Aspirational District Programme (ADP) and three KPIs under the Chongkham Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) were successfully saturated.

The efforts reflect coordinated action across departments including Health & Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, Agriculture, Power, and Education.

In recognition of these achievements, the NITI Aayog has awarded Namsai the bronze medal under the Aspirational District category and Chongkham the copper medal under the Aspirational Block category. The awards will be formally presented in Itanagar on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom lauded the tireless contribution of frontline workers and stakeholders. He reiterated his commitment to transforming Namsai into a clean and green town and called for regular cleanliness drives. Amid rising dengue cases in the district, he urged the public and departments to enhance awareness and preventive measures.

The MLA also pledged 10% of his MLALAD fund for skill development initiatives aimed at further boosting the district’s performance under the Aspirational District Programme. He encouraged officials and workers to take inspiration from other successful districts and strive to turn Namsai into an “inspirational district.”

Guest of honour, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun congratulated the awardees and emphasised teamwork as the driving force behind sustained progress.

The event saw the felicitation of ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, mentors, supervisors, agricultural and health workers, education officials, engineers, and other frontline personnel. As per an official release, all functionaries were awarded certificates and cash incentives for their dedicated service.