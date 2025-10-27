Narcotics peddler arrested in joint Assam–Arunachal operation

A coordinated operation by Seijosa Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh and Charduar Police Station in Sonitpur district, Assam, led to the arrest of a key narcotics suspect, marking a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking across the inter-state border.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team apprehended 32-year-old Nazirul Islam, a resident of Konamukh Kekakuli Nepaligaon in Assam, on October 26. The arrest took place during a targeted raid under the supervision of Pakke Kessang, Superintendent of Police, Tasi Darang and Seijosa SDPO Sashi Dore. Officer-in-Charge SI Sang Thinley led the on-ground operation along with SI Makbul Hussain, SI D W Kharma, Constable Nyape Ete, and driver PN Thongchi.

Police said Islam had a central role in two pending cases at Seijosa Police Station related to the narcotics trade. Both cases, previously stalled due to the accused being absconding, are now expected to reach their logical conclusion with his arrest.

Investigators are currently probing Islam’s network, focusing on the supply chain and potential accomplices across district borders. Officials credited the success of the operation to the strong coordination between Pakke Kessang Police and their counterparts in Sonitpur and Bishwanath Chariali.