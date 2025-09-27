National Defence College delegation visits Arunachal's Kibithu, pays tribute at Walong War Memorial

An 18-member delegation from the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, visited Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, September 26 as part of their ongoing course curriculum. The high-profile team included senior military officials, civil service officers, and representatives from Friendly Foreign Countries.





The visit began with a solemn homage at the Walong War Memorial, where the delegation honoured the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives during the Battle of Walong in 1962. The historic battle, fought against overwhelming odds, continues to stand as a symbol of extraordinary courage and sacrifice in India’s military history.





The delegation was also given a comprehensive briefing on the operational preparedness of the Indian Army in the forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). They observed the professionalism, dedication, and resilience of the troops who continue to operate in the rugged terrain and harsh weather of the Eastern frontiers.