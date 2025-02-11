Arunachal Pradesh's Kamdon Boi clinched a bronze medal in Judo, at the 38th National Games 2025 currently underway in Uttarakhand.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the champion for his outstanding performance.

Applauding him from his determination and a "well-deserved" bronze medal, the Arunachal chief minister stated, "...Your skill & determination are extraordinary. Keep striving for excellence!"

Earlier, Arunachal athletes Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli and Achum Sangha clinched gold in the female group Poomsae event at the 38th National Games.

Following the achievement, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed immense pride and congratulated the trio for winning the Gold medal.