National Panchayat Day observed in Seppa with focus on grassroots empowerment

National Panchayat Day 2026 was observed in Seppa, East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh under the theme “Atmanirbhar Panchayat Se Samriddh Bharat Tak,” highlighting the importance of strengthening grassroots governance.

The programme was graced by Minister for Women & Child Development Dasanglu Pul as the Chief Guest. Tagru Kasha attended as Guest of Honour, while Home Minister Mama Natung also participated in the event.

The programme saw participation from senior officials and stakeholders including Manjunath R, Pai Pizi Yangfo, Chapo Yangfo, and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Biri Shanti, along with PRI members and community representatives.

Local MLA Ealling Tallang emphasised the need to empower Panchayats, ensure transparency and accountability, and deliver development at the grassroots through coordinated efforts between elected representatives and the administration.

He underlined that villages must remain at the centre of governance, stating that true progress begins from the grassroots level.